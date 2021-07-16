FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Worthington Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,322. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

