FY2023 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

