Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 4,944.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $149.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

