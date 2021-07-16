Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller Purchases 40,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller acquired 40,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 30,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 100 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $624.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 1,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.24. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

