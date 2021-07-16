Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT Set at $158.34 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gecina currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65. Gecina has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

