Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

