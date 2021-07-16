General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

