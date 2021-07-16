General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in the digital business and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, the company reiterated adjusted earnings per share at 15-25 cents. It expects cash flow generation in the second quarter to improve on a year-over-year basis. Also, it believes that cash flow improvement in the second quarter will likely be similar to the first quarter of 2021. However, headwinds in the aviation and onshore wind markets in the United States might be concerning in the near term. Any adverse impact of foreign currency fluctuations might be concerning. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

