GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,697.60

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $69,697.60 and $22.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,459,563 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

