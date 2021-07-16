Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.49

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 11959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

