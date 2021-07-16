Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

