Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.