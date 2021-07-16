Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

