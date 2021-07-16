Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,439 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Oppenheimer worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

