Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 680.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

