Geodrill (TSE:GEO) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$115.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.99.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.