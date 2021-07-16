Geodrill (TSE:GEO) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Geodrill stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$115.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.99.
In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
