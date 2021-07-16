George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.26

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and traded as high as $96.50. George Weston shares last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 1,605 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.26.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.