Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Trading Down 7.2%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.15 and last traded at $103.15. Approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69.

About Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

