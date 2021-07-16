Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 0.5%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Getlink alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.