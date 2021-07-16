Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

