Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $826.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

