Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.