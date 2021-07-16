Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Shares Down 5.4%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.22. 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.