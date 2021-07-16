Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $260.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

