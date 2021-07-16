Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

