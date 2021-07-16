GNY (GNY) Price Down 17.3% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $68.11 million and approximately $134,736.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00835774 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

