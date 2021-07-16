GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,386. GO Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

