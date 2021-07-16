Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after buying an additional 540,055 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 523,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,063 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 74,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,996. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48.

