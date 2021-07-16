Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 41,869 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,920,281. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.94 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

