Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Huntsman worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.