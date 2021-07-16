Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $64.20 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

