Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IHG opened at $64.20 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36.
InterContinental Hotels Group Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
