Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 91,445 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FOX worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.