Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 550,545 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6,130.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

