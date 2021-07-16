Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

