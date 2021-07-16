Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

