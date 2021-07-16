Graphlinq Protocol Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $428,500.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00829435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

