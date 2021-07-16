Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $418.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00389241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

