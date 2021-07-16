Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $50,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

ADI stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

