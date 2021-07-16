Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41.57 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,612,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.