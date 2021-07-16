Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $60.12 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $60,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NXPI opened at $194.41 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

