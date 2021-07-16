Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGII opened at 0.01 on Friday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.03.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

