Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GGII opened at 0.01 on Friday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.03.
Green Globe International Company Profile
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.