Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,663 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $143,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,147,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $796,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of STT opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

