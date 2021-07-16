Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,074 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

