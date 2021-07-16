Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GPRE stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

