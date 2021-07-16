Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 974,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,091. Greif has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

