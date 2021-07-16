Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 2,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

