GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Sells $8,198,460.88 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.79 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

