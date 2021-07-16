Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.