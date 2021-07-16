Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $49,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

