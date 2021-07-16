Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBT opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

